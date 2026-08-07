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MLS transfer & return to England: Harry Kane future predictions made by ex-Bayern Munich star as record-shattering striker mulls over contract decision
Kane on course to become a legend at Bayern Munich
When leaving Tottenham as the club’s all-time leading scorer in 2023, Kane penned a four-year deal with Bayern. He has delivered remarkable value for money in Bavaria, with 146 goals being recorded through 147 appearances in all competitions.
His fabled trophy curse has been lifted, with the plan being to chase down Champions League glory and cement legend status a long way outside of north London. Willingness to thrash out fresh terms has been expressed by all parties involved in talks there.
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Will Kane follow Messi to MLS at some point?
Kane did, however, turn 33 in July and knows that the day will come when he needs to walk away from elite competition in Europe. At that point, in which direction will he head? The England captain has previously spoken of a desire to try his luck as a placekicker in the NFL.
With that in mind, could he head for North America in the next couple of years and potentially follow in Lionel Messi’s footsteps at Inter Miami while linking up with Sir David Beckham?
When those questions were put to Hamann, the former Bayern midfielder - speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of MrQ Casino - said: “Well, it's what he wants to do. He obviously feels that he's still got it in him to score goals in Germany for the next two or three years.
“He can still go there when he's 35 to the MLS or maybe to Saudi. I think he's got four kids. I'm not sure he wants to make that move over the pond just yet. I don't know what his intentions are.
“I think sooner or later he will return to England, to the UK, maybe not to play but to live there. It's a question only he can answer. I think it's a statement in itself.
“There are talks ongoing with Bayern Munich because he obviously feels he will score, he can score goals for the next two or three seasons. To make that move to the MLS or to Saudi, I think he can still do that when the contract's up.”
What Kane has said about his future plans
Former Spurs boss Harry Redknapp has previously told GOAL when asked about a move to Florida for Kane: “He could do. Money is not going to be the key for him any more. But a big pay day at the end of his career to America and Miami, go and play for Beckham’s team or somewhere, doesn’t sound too shabby does it? It sounds like quite a good idea.”
The man himself has, however, sought to play down transfer talk when any rumours have emerged. Delivering an update on his plans last season, Kane said: “I think MLS is too early for sure, the way I feel right now, the way I am playing right now. MLS would be something later in my career when I am thinking about the last couple of years or so. In terms of staying there [at Bayern] longer, I could definitely see that.
“In terms of the Premier League, I don’t know. If you had asked me when I first left to go to Bayern, I would have said for sure I would come back. Now I have been there a couple of years I would say probably say that has gone down a little bit, not so much, but I wouldn’t say I would never go back. What I have learnt in my career is that different opportunities and different timings happen and things fall in place. Going back to my first point, with Bayern right now, I am fully all in with Bayern.”
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American dream: Kane faces some big decisions
Kane is set to report back for pre-season training at Bayern shortly - following his exploits at the 2026 World Cup - and his presence in Vincent Kompany’s squad will allow for transfer discussions to be completed.
It remains to be seen how long he commits to the Bundesliga giants for, with talk of chasing the American dream set to rumble on as the likes of Beckham keep a close eye on events playing out on the other side of the Atlantic.
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