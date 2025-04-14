MLS Power Rankings: Vancouver Whitecaps and FC Cincinnati surge, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami slip, LA Galaxy remain dreadful

Who's hot, who's not? GOAL ranks all 30 teams across Major League Soccer

Matchday 8 was an eventful weekend, full of scoring. If your name was Brian White, that is. The rest of the league? Not so much.

Three scoreless draws, five 1-0 victories and only three teams scoring three or more goals all weekend - some of MLS' best attackers had a tough time in front of net.

White was the exception, as the U.S. international scored four goals to lead Vancouver to a huge win over Austin FC. Also in the Western Conference, both LAFC and Colorado Rapids picked up important victories against conference foes, while in the East, a few unexpected results followed.

Gregg Berhalter's Chicago Fire held Inter Miami to a scoreless draw, while the Philadelphia Union fell to NYCFC on the road. FC Cincinnati have quietly crept up on the rest of the conference, and after a big win over D.C. United, are emerging as a contender in the East.

Who's leading the pack, and who's falling short of expectations? GOAL presents the latest 2025 MLS Power Rankings.

Note: Previous rankings were released on March 31.