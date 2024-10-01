Who's hot, who's not? GOAL ranks all 29 teams across Major League Soccer

The 2024 MLS field is more open than ever. There's a clear hierarchy atop both the Eastern and Western Conferences, but outside the top teams, it's still open season for playoff qualification.

Teams that clinched postseason spots on Matchday 35 include the New York Red Bulls, Seattle Sounders, Vancouver Whitecaps, Houston Dynamo, LAFC, Orlando City and NYCFC. However, there are still a handful of spots up for grabs, and the Supporters' Shield itself is yet to be finalized.

At the top of the table, Inter Miami and the Columbus Crew found themselves walking away with a point over the weekend, while the LA Galaxy did not play. LAFC, meanwhile, found themselves on the end of a huge result with a win over FC Cincinnati.

Around the league, MNUFC stunned the Colorado Rapids, NYCFC pummeled RBNY in the Hudson River Derby and Austin FC pulled a shock draw out of the hat against Real Salt Lake.

Now, with the MLS campaign nearing a close, which club leads the pack, and who is falling short of expectations? GOAL presents the latest MLS Power Rankings.

Previous update: September 25.