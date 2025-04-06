From construction work to MLS stardom: Orlando City’s Marco Pašalić opens up about his path to pro football

Getty Images SportSiddhant LazarFrom construction work to MLS stardom: Orlando City’s Marco Pašalić opens up about his path to pro footballMajor League SoccerOrlando CityM. PasalicThe Orlando City forward has emerged as a rising star in Major League Soccer, but his path to professional soccer was paved with hard workPašalić worked in construction at age 18 while pursuing soccer dreamsCroatian international overcame injuries to reach the top levelNow a key player for Orlando City, scoring four goals in seven gamesGet the MLS Season Pass today!Stream games nowArticle continues below