MLS, somehow, is on the verge of a break. It feels like the season is just picking up steam, with most teams now into double-digit games and the league starting to take shape. But after three more matchweeks, everything pauses for the World Cup. It is almost a shame.

Yet, it's a good excuse to take a look at some MVP rankings. There are no prizes for guessing who leads the pack. But outside of Lionel Messi? Well, things are tricky to figure out. Nashville SC, who are off to a flying start, have multiple contenders. Meanwhile, there have been star showings for NYCFC, LAFC, and FC Dallas. Even if there remains an inevitability that Messi wins his third straight MVP, there is certainly a case to be made for numerous other talents around the league.

GOAL looks at some MLS MVP contenders before the league takes a World Cup break...