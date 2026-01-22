Getty Images Sport
MLS extends 2026 transfer windows, unveils sweeping roster rule changes
Extended summer window
For the first time in nearly 20 years - excluding the COVID-adjusted 2020 campaign - the summer window will extend into September. This change allows MLS clubs to operate in sync with top international leagues, creating greater opportunities to acquire high-level talent during the final stretch of the season and the push toward the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs.
MLS also confirmed that FIFA has approved a special request allowing the league’s three Canadian teams - CF Montréal, Toronto FC, and Vancouver Whitecaps FC - to follow U.S. Soccer registration periods instead of those set by Canada Soccer, ensuring consistency across the league.
Alignment with global leagues
The league highlighted the impact of recent transfer windows, noting that high-profile players such as Son Heung-min (LAFC), Rodrigo De Paul (Inter Miami CF), and Thomas Müller (Vancouver Whitecaps FC) joined MLS during the 2025 Secondary Transfer Window. During that period, clubs signed 10 Designated Players from abroad and added 12 players through the U22 Initiative.
In addition to transfer window updates, MLS released key administrative dates for 2026, including Roster Compliance on Feb. 20 and the Roster Freeze on Oct. 9.
Roster rules updated
MLS also implemented several amendments to its Roster Rules and Regulations, effective immediately. These changes include removing limits on cash-for-player trades and intraleague loans, eliminating age restrictions on loans, adjusting domestic player designation rules, and adding new flexibility for traded international roster slots. The league also introduced new provisions for Designated Players acquired midseason and expanded eligibility for Supplemental Roster Slot 31.
Together, these changes represent one of the most flexible roster-building frameworks MLS has implemented, signaling the league’s continued push to compete more aggressively in the global transfer market.
Full roster regulations updates
- The league has removed all limits on the number of Cash-for-Player Trades a club may complete during a single season.
- MLS has eliminated both age restrictions and caps on the number of intraleague loans teams can execute each year.
- The deadline for a player to be classified as a domestic player rather than an international has been removed.
- Clubs may now agree to trade an International Roster Slot with the condition that it returns to the original club on a predetermined date during the Secondary Transfer Window. All such agreements must be definitive.
- Designated Players acquired via Cash-for-Player Trades during the Secondary Transfer Window may be registered using the midseason Designated Player Salary Budget Charge.
- Players who have appeared on a gameday roster are now eligible to be placed in Supplemental Roster Slot 31, provided they meet all other requirements for that slot.
