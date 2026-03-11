Goal.com
Milan, watch out for Modric and Fofana against Lazio

Milan, four players on yellow cards for Allegri against Lazio: Athekame, Saelemaekers, Modric and Fofana

The victory against Inter in the derby must not remain an isolated exploit: this is the diktat of Massimiliano Allegri, who is trying to prepare as best he can for Sunday evening's match against Roma at the Olimpico. The first, crucial step will be to choose a replacement for Adrien Rabiot, who will be forced to miss the match in the capital due to suspension. 

The choice is between Ardon Jashari and Samuele Ricci: with the Swiss player, the tactical interpretation of the match would certainly be more vertical and with a more offensive predisposition. The situation is different with the former Torino player on the pitch: balance and a better defensive phase.

  • Keep an eye on Modric and Fofana for the upcoming match against Lazio: they are two of four Rossoneri players on yellow cards, a list that also includes wingers Athekame and Saelemaekers. If they receive another yellow card, they will miss the next match against Torino at San Siro. Allegri is sticking to his guns and, as he did in Cremona, will field the best possible line-up without worrying about the players on yellow cards.
