Samuel Chukwueze and Matia Liberali spoil Endrick's debut! Winners and losers as Milan top Real Madrid in Brazilian's first match

It was a Milan youngster, not the Madrid one, that was the best on the field on Wednesday

On Wednesday night in Chicago, there were any number of stars that could have stolen the show. This was Real Madrid vs AC Milan, after all. These are two legendary clubs with so many big-ticket players... which would step up?

Would it be Milan's U.S. men's national team stars? Would it be Real Madrid's fresh-faced Brazilian legend-in-the-making, who was on for his club debut? Would be be a veteran Luka Modric?

Nope. In the end, the game's big moment came from a 17-year-old youngster and a backup winger, although both will hope this performance helps them shed those titles and earn much better ones in the future.

Samuel Chukwueze scored the only goal in Milan's 1-0 win, leading the way for the Italian giants. The result wasn't totally unexpected as this was their third preseason game compared to Madrid's first and, from the start, it felt that way. Milan were the better of the two sides, earning their result.

Chukwueze wasn't the only one to shine, though. Milan youngster Matia Liberali is the one who teed him up, headlining what may just be a breakout performance. It could be argued that Liberali had the best game of all, despite his youth.

As for Milan's young star, Endrick, it wasn't the best day of his career. He had a few good moments, but also had a few tough ones, headlined by a series of fouls suffered. Bigger days are ahead for the Brazilian, particularly as he gets more comfortable with himself and his teammates in these new surroundings.

The day belonged to Milan, though, and, having now topped Manchester City and Real Madrid, the Italian side is on the right path to start preseason.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Solider Field...