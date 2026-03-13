Milan, Maignan's pride: "It's an honour to be captain, I stayed here to redeem myself after last year. And Allegri is top notch."

Milan's goalkeeper and captain tries to keep the Scudetto race alive. Mike Maignan is undoubtedly one of the stars of what has been a positive season so far for Massimiliano Allegri's side, who, thanks to their victory in last Sunday's derby, are now just seven points behind leaders Inter. The French national team's number one is the subject of a feature dedicated to him by DAZN entitled 'Beyond the Magic', from which some excerpts are already available.
