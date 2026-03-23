Milan: Leao will not be joining Portugal for training; he remains at Milanello

The Portuguese Football Federation has officially excused Rafael Leão: the Milan striker will not even have to travel to Lisbon for his medical examinations. During the international break, Portugal will face Mexico in Mexico City and the United States in Atlanta.





Massimiliano Allegri and Milan’s medical staff will therefore have Leao at their disposal throughout the international break, allowing them to monitor his condition on a day-to-day basis ahead of the resumption of the league season, which for the Rossoneri will coincide with their away match against Napoli on 6 April, Easter Monday.



