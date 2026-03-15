Goal.com
Live
Grafica Calciomercato Gila Milan 2025 16.9Calciomercato/Getty Images
Gabriele Stragapede

Translated by

Milan, Gila under close scrutiny: a target for the defence, the full story on the deal with Lazio

It will be a special evening for the Lazio defender, who is being closely watched by the Rossoneri.

Lazio v Milan won’t be a match like any other.

Especially for Massimiliano Allegri’s Rossoneri side, the stakes have become higher than expected: Napoli’s victory over Lecce has left Conte’s side just one point behind the Milanese, whilst Inter’s home draw against Atalanta has given the club based at Via Aldo Rossi the chance to virtually reopen the title race and move to within five points of Chivu’s Nerazzurri.

But beyond this opportunity for the players on the pitch and the coaching staff, for the transfer team and the management, the match at the Olimpico will be a good chance to take another close look at Mario Gila, a target for Milan’s defence of the future.

  • GILA OBJECTIVE

    It is no secret, in fact, that Milan are looking to strengthen their defence ahead of the summer. The best defence in Europe across the top five leagues currently relies solely on Pavlovic, De Winter and Tomori, given Gabbia’s absence following surgery to repair an inguinal hernia and Oodogu’s limited playing time (who is likely to go out on loan in the summer).

    Even if the Italian centre-back were available, for a back three playing at this level, reinforcements are needed who can adapt to Allegri’s style of play and philosophy, as well as complementing a defence of absolute reliability.

    Mario Gila fits this profile, as well as representing an excellent transfer opportunity given his contract expires (and talks regarding a potential renewal are on hold) on 30 June 2027. For Lazio president Claudio Lotito, next summer could be the last chance to sell the player at a good price, before risking losing him on a free transfer.

    And Milan want to be ready.

    • Advertisement

  • WHAT IS FILTERED

    But what is the latest on this deal for the Rossoneri?

    As reported by Matteo Moretto on Fabrizio Romano’s Italian YouTube channel, Gila is not, and will not be, an easy target for Milan. Relations between the two clubs – aside from the presence of a former Milan man, Igli Tare, as sporting director at the Via Aldo Rossi club – are described as less than ideal at the moment.

    Gila – 50% of the potential transfer fee from Lazio will go to Real Madrid thanks to a sell-on clause in their favour – is certainly a player being monitored by the Milan side, but further steps and progress will be needed before we can speak of anything advanced or more concrete in terms of negotiations.

    The defender is also attracting interest from several Italian clubs and beyond, so he is a name to be taken very seriously ahead of the summer transfer window. Milan want to be in the running, and tonight could be a good opportunity to observe him closely.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Serie A
Lazio crest
Lazio
LAZ
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL
0