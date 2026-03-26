Milan, Gabbia: "The Leao-Pulisic row? Untrue reports have been circulating; we’re all on the same side and working towards the same goal"

Matteo Gabbia, a Milan defender, spoke to Sky Sport about his recovery, Milan’s current form and their Scudetto chances. But that’s not all. The Rossoneri’s season isn’t over yet; anything can happen, thanks to Massimiliano Allegri: “We’re lucky to have a manager and a coaching staff with such vast experience and charisma. He’s made us all better. His management of the squad is extraordinary, and from a technical and tactical point of view, he gives us new insights that I personally wasn’t used to. I’ve also been very impressed by how he manages training sessions and key moments in matches: he often tells us things before games that then actually happen on the pitch. This shows just how good he is. The credit for our progress goes to the whole staff and, of course, to us players too.”



