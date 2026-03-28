Milan: Fullkrug has failed to impress; his permanent transfer is in doubt and the search for a replacement has begun

The summer transfer window, albeit slowly, is inexorably drawing nearer, and for Milan, the upcoming window will be about consolidating a squad that must aim, on the one hand, for the Scudetto title and, on the other, if all goes to plan, for a splendid European campaign in the Champions League.





By the end of the season, many decisions will need to be made, and many will also concern certain players who are currently on the cusp of either staying or leaving. Among them is, first and foremost, Nicklas Fullkrug who, as reported by Matteo Moretto, is currently closer to leaving than to staying.



