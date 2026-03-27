Milan and Juventus interested in Pellegrino? "I don't know how long I'll stay at Parma; I'm not thinking about the future"

Mateo Pellegrino is one of the most pleasant surprises of this season among the teams battling for survival. The Argentine centre-forward at Parma, who came through the ranks at Inter as a youth, is enjoying a remarkable season in front of goal, attracting the attention of many top clubs, including Milan in Italy.





However, the striker, born in 2001, is not thinking about his future at the moment, as he confirmed on the sidelines of an event held today at the Tardini Stadium, where, as well as confirming his happiness in the Parma shirt, he also reiterated that sooner or later a departure will be inevitable.



