Milan, Allegri: "Leao? Let's put what happened behind us; Gimenez will be called up"

The Leao-Pulisic partnership:

“As for the Leao-Pulisic duo, they’ve had a season marred by injuries; one missed pre-season, the other had a good pre-season but was then out for two months. Now it’s important to perform well in the final two months. Pulisic is in good shape; physically speaking, he put in a good performance in Rome. He’s lacking precision in his shooting, but he’ll get it back. Rafa has nine goals; there are still a few games left and he could reach double figures. But now we have everyone available; to play, we need to wake up. Everyone.”

Modric’s future:

"The club will speak to him. It depends on him. He has a World Cup to play in... In the meantime, let’s let him play, let him enjoy himself."





The league table:

"We need to look ahead but also behind us. That’s what makes football wonderful: balance is key. Until you’ve achieved your goal, you must stay focused on it. We need to pick up points tomorrow to take a small step forward. Against Lazio we could have been more clinical and we paid dearly for it. Tomorrow we need to play a disciplined game, without overdoing it, and with the aim of taking home the three points."

Pulisic’s missed passes to Leao. What’s needed to improve their understanding?

"That whoever has the ball needs to see who’s unmarked (laughs, ed.). He didn’t give him that ball because he didn’t see him. But it’s happened other times too. In football, the difference is made by the choice in that final pass. I told Leao: ‘He didn’t see you, otherwise he’d have given it to you.’ It wasn’t that difficult."





How did you manage to get 60 points with the difficulties in attack – namely Pulisic not scoring since 28 December and Leao with groin pain?

“Because the team worked as a unit. We’ve had injury problems in the forward line, but we’re not dwelling on the past. I’ve reviewed the match against Lazio; there were technical errors in the final 30 metres. We conceded a goal that could have been avoided, but these things happen. Tomorrow we have a tough match; we need all the lads who are fit. We hope to have Loftus-Cheek and Gabbia back, and Gimenez will improve his fitness. We need to put individual goals at the service of the team, otherwise we’ll be fighting for a Champions League spot after eight months.”