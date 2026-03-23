Milan: a complete guide to the players on international duty – here’s who’s staying at Milanello with Allegri

Thomas Tuchel has called up Fikayo Tomori after a three-year absence, whilst Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been left out of the squad for the home fixtures against Uruguay (27 March) and Japan (31 March).





Strahinja Pavlovic has been named in the squad for Serbia, who failed to qualify for the World Cup, for the back-to-back friendly fixtures against Qatar (26 March) and Spain (27 March).