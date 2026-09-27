Mikel Arteta's former assistant Carlos Cuesta leaves Parma by mutual consent following major project disagreements

Parma have officially announced the departure of Cuesta, making him the second Serie A manager to leave his post this season after Fabio Grosso was sacked by Fiorentina earlier in September.

The decision comes after a poor start to the current campaign, which saw the team collect just four points from their opening five league matches and suffer an early elimination from the Coppa Italia. The immediate separation was agreed upon following an emergency meeting, abruptly ending the tenure of the manager who spent five seasons at Arsenal.