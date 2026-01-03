'There are things we need to improve' - Mikel Arteta lays gauntlet down to Eberechi Eze as Arsenal boss explains £60m man's recent lack of game time

When Eze signed for Arsenal last summer, Arteta had nothing but praise for the former Palace ace. The Spaniard said Eze's talent was "unquestionable" and he had it in him to produce "magic moments". And after his hat-trick against Tottenham in November, the 43-year-old described his performance as "unbelievable".

He told reporters: "I look at the stats and when was the last time that somebody scored a hat-trick in a north London derby? Many, many, many years ago. So that tells you about the difficulty, but it's not a coincidence. After international duty, he had two days off, and he said, 'no, I want to train the next day, I want to practice.' He was asking me questions about his positioning, about his pacing, about this. When a player has that talent, has a brain, and he has that willingness to be better and to make an impact in the team, these things happen."

Fast-forward to the present, however, and Eze has not played a single minute in any of Arsenal's last three Premier League games, with Leandro Trossard and Martin Odegaard preferred in attack. So, what's changed?