Will Mikel Arteta sign a new contract with Arsenal? Important future update as Gunners chase down Premier League & Champions League double

Arsenal are currently enjoying one of the most successful periods in their modern history, and the driving force behind this resurgence is undoubtedly Arteta. While fans are desperate for news regarding a contract extension, the club has decided to prioritise the silverware currently on the line.

Reporting on his YouTube channel, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano explained: “Mikel Arteta remains in conversations with Arsenal over a new contract, but nothing will be done or completed now. It’s a topic for after the end of the season. Now the full focus is on the Premier League title and Champions League. After that, any moment could be good for Arsenal and Arteta to continue their conversations and try to close the agreement over a new deal.”