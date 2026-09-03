Revealed: The TWO reasons why Mikel Arteta blocked Arsenal's deadline day move for Malick Fofana before Sunderland switch

While Arsenal were desperate to bolster their forward line following the departures of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli, Arteta remained unconvinced by Fofana’s profile.

According to The Athletic, Arteta held concerns about the 21-year-old winger’s ability to adapt to the grueling physical demands and high-intensity nature of the Premier League. Despite Fofana's undeniable technical quality and pace, the coaching staff feared he might struggle to impact games immediately in the way required for a title-challenging side.



