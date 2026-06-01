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Is Mikel Arteta staying at Arsenal? Huge update on future of Gunners boss
Gunners move to secure title-winning boss
Arsenal are preparing to reward Arteta with a lucrative new contract after the Spaniard guided the club to their first Premier League trophy since the 'Invincibles' era of 2004. The hierarchy at the Emirates Stadium view Arteta as the undisputed cornerstone of their project and are eager to avoid any uncertainty regarding his position as they head into the summer break.
Internal discussions have already taken place involving sporting director Andrea Berta and the club's ownership, according to TEAMtalk. With the squad fully aligned and the club's trajectory pointing upward, the Gunners are prioritising stability in the dugout.
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Talks set to accelerate before pre-season
With the domestic season concluded, negotiations are expected to move quickly. Journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Arsenal and Arteta are "in conversations" and that further high-level meetings are scheduled to take place immediately. The goal is to have the paperwork signed and sealed so the club can focus entirely on a summer recruitment drive that could see up to £300m spent on new talent.
Reporting on the situation, transfer insider Graeme Bailey noted: “Sources have told us that they fully believe the new deal will be done before the start of the season, indeed the club would like this put to bed before pre-season begins."
Arteta fully committed to North London project
Despite interest from across Europe, and particularly from giants like Real Madrid in the past, Arteta has shown no desire to walk away from the project he has built. The manager is reportedly delighted with the backing he has received from the board and specifically appreciates the working relationship he has developed with Berta.
“Arsenal have already spoken to Arteta’s camp and groundwork has been done, but they were all agreed things would not accelerate until after the season. Arsenal are so happy with how things are going, but not just on-field, off-field too – the club are aligned in their thinking from the owners, to hierarchy including Andrea Berta to Arteta and his staff, and the squad," Bailey stated.
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Champions League heartbreak won't derail progress
While the Premier League title marked a monumental achievement, the Gunners were left devastated following their Champions League final defeat to PSG in Budapest. Despite taking an early lead, Arsenal eventually lost the shootout at the Puskas Arena. However, the club's leadership views the run to the final as further proof that Arteta is the right man to lead them into a new era of dominance.
“They are progressing all the time," Bailey added. "This time last year there were worries they might not be able to convince the likes of Saliba and Saka to stay, that is a thing of the past now. Arteta loves this squad and he does not want to leave, winning the Premier League is just the start and that will include new terms for him and those are not far away.”