20240312 Mikel Arteta(C)Getty Images
Richard Mills

Mikel Arteta reveals how he knew Arsenal squad 'missed' each other during international break as Gunners boss insists 'most beautiful part of the season' is still to come

Mikel ArtetaArsenalManchester CityPremier LeagueManchester City vs Arsenal

Mikel Arteta says his Arsenal players have been "missing" each other over the international break and is relishing a "beautiful" end to the season.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Arsenal players return from international duty
  • Arteta says squad's bond is very strong
  • Manager relishing final stretch of the season

Editors' Picks