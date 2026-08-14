Mikel Arteta provides Arsenal injury update on Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber ahead of Community Shield clash with Manchester City

Arsenal fans have received a significant boost ahead of Sunday's curtain-raiser against Manchester City, with Arteta confirming that star duo Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice are back in contention.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Arteta was bullish about the condition of his returning heavyweights, including new signing Martin Zubimendi. The Spaniard stated: "They will be available, they trained with us today, they will train tomorrow and if they are in the condition that we expect them to be, they will be involved."

Arteta also took time to praise the professional attitude of his squad following a busy summer, noting that "most of them [came back] earlier than expected, really fit with all the testing and they all seem in great condition.



