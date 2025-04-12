Mike Maignan released from hospital after terrifying head injury during AC Milan's clash with Udinese left Tammy Abraham praying for his team-mate's safety
Mike Maignan has been released from hospital after his terrifying head injury during AC Milan's clash with Udinese, which left Tammy Abraham praying.
- Maignan collided with his teammate Alex Jimenez
- Was stretchered off by medics after the clash
- Has been released from hospital after medical attention