Mike Maignan 'open' to Premier League transfer as Chelsea 'intensify' talks with AC Milan goalkeeper's representatives

Despite the noise coming from London, the report adds that Milan are not ready to let their number one go without a fight. New head coach Ruben Amorim considers Maignan a fundamental pillar of his technical project at San Siro. The Portuguese manager is keen to build his squad around a core of experienced leaders, and Maignan fits that profile perfectly.

Amorim is desperate to retain the Frenchman, viewing his leadership, personality, and shot-stopping ability as virtually impossible to replace in the current market. Since arriving at Milan from Lille, Maignan has established himself as one of the elite goalkeepers in European football.