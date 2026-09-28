Real Madrid legend Michel Salgado makes sensational career move as he agrees to lead Brazilian minnows North EC

Club chiefs announced the arrival of their high-profile tactician across social media channels, underlining their bold ambitions for the future. Welcoming the two-time European champion to Montes Claros, the club's official statement read: "Leading North in the greatest chapter of our history. Michel, here you will find a city, a region, and a fanbase that dare to dream big. You bring experience from the biggest stages. We bring the resilience of those who never stopped believing. Michel Salgado is North. 2027 is on the horizon. And North are ready to push boundaries."