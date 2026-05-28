Michael Owen claims Arsenal 'not happy' with Viktor Gyokeres as he predicts tactical shift for 2026-27 season

Despite his reservations about Gyokeres, Owen is bullish about Arsenal's chances of repeating their success next year. He points to the instability of their traditional rivals as a key reason why the Gunners could enjoy a period of sustained success at the top of the Premier League table, provided they maintain their current levels of consistency.

Owen explained: "We thought about Liverpool last season, but I certainly think about Arsenal; you can see them repeating what they’ve just done. This is a very, very strong, solid, efficient team that you can see they’re going to do it again. You can see them knocking that points total together again. And when you look at the opposition, Liverpool are in turmoil, Chelsea are in turmoil; they’re playing really poorly. Manchester United are upwardly mobile at the moment, but they’ve still got a lot of surgeries, a couple of big players going, and European football to contend with; it might be a year too early. A lot of the top teams are struggling at the moment. There is an opportunity for Arsenal if they keep that consistency, which I can’t see any reason why they wouldn’t. It could be theirs for the immediate future."