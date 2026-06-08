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Michael Olise to Real Madrid for €150m? Bayern Munich send transfer message to Santiago Bernabeu amid unwelcome rumours
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Bayern president laughs off Perez interest
The hierarchy at the Allianz Arena have grown tired of the mounting speculation linking Olise with a move to the Spanish capital. Reports had suggested that Real Madrid president Perez is ready to sanction a club-record €150 million bid to bring the French international to the Santiago Bernabeu as part of his Los Blancos presidential re-election campaign.
However, Bayern president Herbert Hainer has personally intervened to shut down the talk. Speaking during a visit to a supporters' group, Hainer was blunt about the situation involving the former Crystal Palace man. "Michael Olise is a Bayern player and has a long-term contract. We are not a selling club. If Florentino Perez wants to send us an offer – which hasn’t happened so far – he can save himself the trouble," Hainer told BILD.
- Getty Images Sport
Record bid not enough for Die Roten
The firm stance from Hainer echoes the sentiments of honorary president Uli Hoeness, who previously laughed off the idea of Olise leaving Germany. Even with the prospect of a massive windfall, the Bavarian giants maintain that their sporting ambitions far outweigh any financial gain they might receive from selling their prized asset to a European rival.
Hoeness was even more aggressive in his valuation and refusal to negotiate when the rumours first surfaced. "Sell Michael Olise for €200 million? He won’t be sold. We play this game for our fans. We have 430,000 members, we have millions of fans all over the world, and it doesn’t help them much if we have €200 million in the bank but play worse football every Saturday because of it," Hoeness previously declared.
Perez election victory fuels transfer fire
The timing of these links is no coincidence, coming off the back of Perez securing his re-election as Real Madrid president. Perez has historically used blockbuster signings to celebrate election victories and mark the beginning of new board cycles. During his victory speech, Perez outlined his vision for the club's continued dominance until 2030.
"I’m still here. The members know me. I’m here to defend Real Madrid. We’re going to keep working so that Real Madrid continues to win titles," Perez told club members. While he did not mention Olise by name, the president has hinted at the arrival of elite talent to support the return of Jose Mourinho, who is expected to take the reins at the Bernabeu once again.
- Getty Images Sport
Michael Olise's status in Munich
Despite the noise coming from Madrid, Olise remains tied to a lengthy contract in Munich and is a cornerstone of Vincent Kompany's tactical setup. Since arriving from the Premier League, the winger has flourished in the Bundesliga, helping the club maintain its grip on domestic dominance and becoming a fan favourite in the process.
Bayern's refusal to even entertain an offer suggests that Madrid will have to look elsewhere if they want to bolster their attacking options. With the German side branding the player as unsellable, any hope Perez had of landing the Frenchman appears to have hit a brick wall before a formal bid could even be submitted.