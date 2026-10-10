Bayern Munich ready to hand Michael Olise 'extraordinary' new contract including Ballon d’Or clause to fend off Real Madrid interest

Romano reports that the new deal will feature lucrative performance bonuses linked to goals, individual displays, and major team honours. Crucially, Bayern are also open to including a special Ballon d'Or clause within the proposed agreement.

If the France international is ever voted the best football player in the world, he would immediately trigger a substantial bonus payment. To further convince him, the club are reportedly willing to offer a base annual salary of around €25 million.

This massive wage increase would instantly place the 24-year-old in the absolute top bracket of earners at the club. He would step into the exact same financial dimension as superstar team-mates Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala.