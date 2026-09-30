Michael Olise's head turned?! France star demands staggering condition to sign new Bayern Munich contract amid Real Madrid interest

Bayern are eager to secure the 24-year-old on fresh terms, hoping to extend his stay from 2029 to 2032. The Bavarian giants have reportedly offered a massive pay rise that would elevate his £12 million-per-year wages to the £21m bracket alongside Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala.

Despite the lucrative proposal, the French forward's camp is stalling. According to Bild, Olise will only put pen to paper if the new agreement includes an exit clause worth approximately £170m, ensuring he holds all the cards regarding his future.



