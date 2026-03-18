Speaking ahead of United's Friday night clash with Bournemouth, Carrick was clear about where his players stand. "I haven’t been in touch [with Tuchel], no," Carrick admitted. "For the boys, I’d love to see them picked for this one and obviously picked for the summer. I don’t have any influence on that but certainly the boys, the way they’re playing, I think they’ve put themselves right in the conversation and right in the picture and given themselves a chance."

He continued: "So, we’ll see. I literally don’t know any more than you on that one. But the boys are definitely playing well enough to warrant a place, for sure. It’s just not my decision so we’ll have to wait and see."