AFP
Michael Carrick speaks out on Casemiro's future after Man Utd fans call for Brazilian star to stay
Fans demand Casemiro stays
The atmosphere at Old Trafford during United's 3-1 victory over Villa was dominated by a clear message from the stands. Throughout the match, the Stretford End was heard chanting "one more year, one more year Casemiro," as the Brazilian produced a masterclass performance to help secure three vital points in the race for Champions League qualification. He opened the scoring with a well-placed header and was instrumental in the build-up to goals for Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko. Despite both the club and player previously agreeing to part ways when his contract expires at the end of the season, his exceptional recent form seems to have fans hoping he could extend his stay at the club.
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Carrick addresses U-turn talk
Post-match, Carrick was asked if United might reverse their decision on the 34-year-old, who has started all nine games under his stewardship. The manager remained realistic while acknowledging the fans' emotional demands: "I think in some ways it's difficult to say, I think it's when something's decided and in some ways the fact that it was decided makes things a little bit easier and everyone understands the situation really," he said. "I think the impact he’s had has been terrific, certainly since I've been here and working with him and his influence within the team and big moments and goals. It was a nice moment at the end there with the supporters and having that connection, and the respect. That was a nice moment. I think you'll enjoy that one."
The challenge of replacing a champion
While his exit clears £18m from United's wage bill, replacing the in-form midfielder—who has seven league goals this season—is no small feat. Yet Carrick insists the club must look forward: "I think this is totally no disrespect to Case, he's been fantastic, he has been a big player for us and has been important in the dressing room and one that I have spoken to and connected with really well," he explained. "But I think as a club and as a team, your players come and go, some may be bigger, some may be more important than others at different times."
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A difficult balancing act for United
Carrick highlighted that any move to replace the Brazilian would not necessarily be a like-for-like recruitment process, suggesting a change in tactical direction could be on the horizon. "I don't think it's ever really about replacing them like for like, I think you can go with different directions, you understand what the balance of the squad will need, whether that's on the pitch, off the pitch leadership, positionally, there's all sorts of different things going into it," he concluded. "Case’s done some really, really good things and certainly since I've been here he's been an absolute pleasure to work with."
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