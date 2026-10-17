Mark Pain
'All the senses are alive!' – Michael Carrick fires up Man Utd stars for Elland Road cauldron
Carrick readies United for fiery Elland Road test
Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick highlighted the unique challenge awaiting his squad when they travel to face historic rivals Leeds United. The Red Devils make the trip across the Pennines aiming to return to winning ways in the Premier League.
United face a dangerous opponent in Daniel Farke's side, who have established consistency after an impressive domestic start.
Carrick stressed that every player must respect and embrace the hostile atmosphere in Yorkshire.
- Getty Images Sport
Manager demands intensity in 'special' rivalry
Addressing what to expect at Elland Road, Carrick described the game as a ultimate test of character. "It's a special game, going to Elland Road. It's one definitely to look forward to, it's where it brings everything out in you," Carrick noted.
"All the senses are alive, the noise, the atmosphere, the intensity, everything's there, so we look forward to it."
"There’s a great rivalry and there's a big history between the football clubs and between the areas. That’s what makes these type of games special. You have to embrace the history."
Carrick gives fitness updates on Shaw, Mainoo, and Sesko
Carrick provided team news regarding several key individuals recovering from fitness issues, remaining cautious over definitive timelines. "We’ll see on Luke [Shaw] and Kobbie [Mainoo]," Carrick revealed when asked about the duo's availability.
"Ben [Sesko] is kind of still undergoing a couple of checks. Before we update on timelines, we’re trying to be clear about what that looks like."
"He’s still a little bit further away, but when we know a little bit more, we’ll let you know."
- Getty Images Sport
Red Devils target crucial three points in Yorkshire
With United eager to bounce back following midweek European disappointment, Carrick remains focused entirely on securing a positive result for the club.
Daniel Farke's Leeds side present a formidable obstacle at home, having proven their credentials already this campaign.
United will look to channel their emotion and intensity to claim three vital Premier League points on Sunday.
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