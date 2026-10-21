'I don't need reassurance!' - Michael Carrick breaks silence on Man Utd sack pressure

Carrick insists he retains the full backing of the United board despite a alarming run of form. The Red Devils travel to face Cesc Fabregas’ Como in the Champions League searching for a vital victory to steady the ship.

United are enduring their poorest start to a league campaign in 40 years, having won just two of their opening 10 matches across all competitions. They enter Wednesday’s European encounter without a win in their last six games.

To add to the tension, former manager Erik ten Hag recently accused the club of broken promises in an interview with The Athletic. However, Carrick remains adamant that his position is not under threat.