Michael Carrick explains why Matheus Cunha missed Man Utd's win over Brentford in worrying blow ahead of Liverpool clash

Carrick revealed that Cunha is struggling with a hip problem sustained during United's recent win over Chelsea. Despite showing signs of progress at Carrington throughout the week, the former Wolves man failed a late fitness test, leaving United without one of their most clinical attacking outlet for the visit of the Bees.

Speaking to Sky Sports about the forward's absence, Carrick explained: "[Cunha] just had a bit of a sore hip flexor after the Chelsea game the other day. He was looking promising during the week, so we thought he might have been OK, but he just didn’t quite recover quick enough. It is nothing too serious, but unfortunately he doesn’t make it tonight."