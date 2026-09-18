Michael Carrick brands pressure on his Manchester United future 'ridiculous' despite poor start

Carrick has dismissed suggestions that his position as Manchester United head coach is already under threat as "ridiculous" following a difficult start to the season. According to ESPN, the club have secured only two victories across their opening six fixtures in all competitions, suffering consecutive home defeats to Manchester City and Brighton.

Despite the mounting scrutiny, the manager remains completely unconcerned about the external noise regarding his job security. "In terms of future and ownership and how long I've got in the job, I'm not thinking 'how long have I got?' It's ridiculous to think that way in a position that I'm in. That's just not on the radar," Carrick explained during Friday's press conference.