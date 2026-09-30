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'Absolutely devastated' - Micah Richards breaks silence as Man City are found guilty of 114 Premier League financial breaches
A damning verdict for City
City have been rocked after being found guilty of breaching Premier League financial rules following a lengthy independent commission hearing. The club was found to have committed 114 of the 115 charges levelled against them, spanning from the 2008-09 season to 2017-18.
The Premier League confirmed the verdict, stating that City had arranged sham contracts and relied on deceptive agreements to artificially inflate revenues while reducing costs. The independent commission's report also revealed that key club witnesses provided false and dishonest evidence.
The findings cast a dark shadow over a highly successful era for the club, prompting strong reactions from across the footballing world. Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane even suggested that City players should throw their medals in the bin.
- Getty Images Sport
Richards admits he is devastated
Former City defender Richards has finally broken his silence on the scandal, admitting the news hit him hard. Richards, who won the Premier League with Roberto Mancini’s side in 2012, shared his emotional reaction to the findings.
"The reports were troubling," he explained on The Rest is Football podcast. "I saw the words which were used by the Premier League in sham contracts and I felt absolutely devastated.
"I’ve been at that club since I was 14 years old, I would die for that club. I achieved my dream at Manchester City, but then to hear these reports, and not only me as an ex-player, but the fans, what they have to go through, absolutely devastating."
The wider impact on football
The financial breaches involve alleged disguised funding schemes worth over £830 million with commercial partners. According to the commission, these sponsorship agreements did not reflect their true economic substance, completely undermining the integrity of the competition.
Richards admitted he felt a mixture of sadness, anger, and confusion over the situation, acknowledging that City still maintain their innocence. However, he stressed that the fallout extends far beyond the blue half of Manchester.
"There are no winners," Richards stated. "If Man City do the appeal and they get off, it’s still going to be tarnished. And, if they’re found guilty after the appeal, what happens then?
"And it’s not just Man City fans or Man City players, it’s the whole of the Premier League comes into question. This could be something that goes on for years and years and years."
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What's next for City?
City strongly deny any wrongdoing and maintain they possess irrefutable evidence to support their position. The club has until October 2 to launch a formal appeal against the independent commission's findings.
If the guilty verdict stands, the club could face unprecedented and severe punishments. Potential sanctions include massive points deductions, a transfer ban, or even outright expulsion from the Premier League. There is also the genuine possibility that City could be stripped of the three Premier League titles they won during the period in question.
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