'MLB is one that the Premier League can catch' - NBC's Rebecca Lowe on the growth of soccer, the 'incredible' Emma Hayes and 'profile-raising' Mauricio Pochettino

The host of Premier League Mornings joins Mic'd Up to discuss Emma Hayes, The 2026 World Cup and growth of soccer in U.S.

Rebecca Lowe is the voice that hundreds of thousands wake up to on soccer weekends. Over her 11 years in the United States, the English-born host has played a crucial role in the growth of soccer in this country.

"To get in at the beginning of when the Premier League really started in America, is a real honor. It actually gives me chills thinking about it," she says. "It's like, my baby."

These days, Lowe gets recognized everywhere, and even though she is reluctant to acknowledge it, her voice in the media landscape has helped boost soccer into the mainstream sports conversation. But it hasn't been entirely easy, Lowe admitted. For nearly 10 years, her work, and Premier League in the United States was still "hippy," something that catered to a niche audience.

Now, though, with viewership in the millions, NBC's weekly programming has brought football families together - and ignited excitement around the game 18 months out from the 2026 World Cup.

And Lowe still has so much to accomplish. Her new podcast, It's Called Soccer, co-hosted by Premier League legends Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher is yet another attempt to impact the landscape - one that Lowe believes the country is ready for.

The London-born broadcaster talked about USWNT coach Emma Hayes, the Premier League, and why soccer can overtake baseball and basketball in the U.S. sporting landscape in this edition of Mic'd Up, a recurring feature in which GOAL US taps into the perspective of broadcasters, analysts and other pundits on the state of soccer in the U.S. and abroad.