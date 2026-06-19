Mexico player ratings vs South Korea: Luis Romo's clutch winner over Son Heung-Min and Co. has El Tri dreaming like it's 2002 again

Just like in 2002, Javier “Vasco” Aguirre has Mexico rolling at the start of a World Cup group stage.

El Tri’s 1-0 win over South Korea in Guadalajara sealed first place in Group A, securing a return to Estadio Azteca for the Round of 32 and keeping alive the possibility of another match there in the Round of 16. It was not Mexico’s sharpest night, but at this stage of a World Cup, control can matter just as much as spectacle.

For much of the first half, Mexico lacked urgency. South Korea had more of the ball, while El Tri struggled to impose themselves in the final third. But Luis Romo’s second-half goal changed the tone of the match, shaking Mexico out of its restraint and giving Aguirre’s side the advantage it needed.

The crowd at Estadio Akron made itself felt, too. Aguirre had said before the match that leaving Estadio Azteca would not be a problem for his team, and Guadalajara backed up his words.

“I really like playing on home soil, no matter the city,” Aguirre said on the eve of the second group-stage match. “Historically, Estadio Azteca has hosted the group stages and the important matches, which would suggest we feel more comfortable there.

“But I don’t see it that way exclusively. Guadalajara is our home, just like the Azteca, La Corregidora, El Volcan, El Gigante de Acero or Tijuana. Any stadium where the national team plays is our home, because it is our Mexico and it is our country.”

Raul Rangel then provided the final touch, producing a late double save in the 87th minute to prevent South Korea from stealing a point. This Mexico team continues to look like one built in Aguirre’s image: disciplined, resilient and difficult to break down. The results keep piling up.

GOAL rates Mexico’s players after their World Cup group-stage win over South Korea at Guadalajara’s Estadio Akron...