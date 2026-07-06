Mexico player ratings vs England: Julián Quiñones shines and Raúl Jiménez gives El Tri hope, but Jude Bellingham ends historic World Cup run in Azteca thriller

England and Mexico delivered one of the great matches of this World Cup, but it ended in heartbreak for El Tri as the Three Lions escaped Estadio Azteca with a 3-2 win.

Raúl Jiménez and Julián Quiñones scored Mexico’s goals, but Jude Bellingham turned the match in a devastating two-minute stretch that punished El Tri’s most vulnerable spell of the tournament. The Real Madrid star scored his third and fourth goals of the World Cup in rapid succession, flipping the game before Mexico had time to breathe.

Jordan Pickford, who had already been beaten six times by Jiménez in Premier League play, made two excellent saves on the veteran striker to keep England ahead 2-1 at halftime. He could not stop Jiménez from the penalty spot late on, though, as Mexico pushed the match to the edge.

Beyond the loss, this was still a historic World Cup for El Tri. Mexico set national records for most wins in a single tournament with four, most points with 12, most goals scored with 10, most clean sheets with four, and most assists by a Mexican player in one World Cup, with Roberto Alvarado recording three. Even in defeat, this team left a mark.

GOAL rates Mexico’s players after their defeat against England at Estadio Azteca...