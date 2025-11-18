+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
Mexico 2026 World Cup kit - Diego Lainezadidas
Angelica Daujotas

Mexico FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

Heritage meets innovation in Mexico’s new World Cup kits

Mexico heads into the FIFA World Cup 2026 - co-hosted on home soil - with a kit that connects deeply to its roots while embracing the future.

Designed by adidas, the home jersey channels national pride through pre-Hispanic motifs and a modern performance build. For fans, it’s more than just a match shirt: it’s a symbol of unity, heritage, and Mexico’s love for football.

Mexico 2026 World Cup kit - Roberto Alvaradoadidas

While the home kit has been officially revealed, the away version remains under wraps, though leaks have given a tantalising preview of its design direction. Between nostalgic references and bold new visuals, Mexico’s 2026 collection promises to be one of the most talked-about in the tournament.

Shop: Mexico FIFA World Cup 2026 kits

  • Mexico World Cup 2026@adidasMX

    Mexico Home Kit

    The Mexico home jersey blends heritage and future, using a deep green base overlaid with Aztec-inspired geometric patterns. The shirt celebrates the passion of a nation that lives and breathes football, capturing the energy that unites generations of fans. Across the back of the neck sits the phrase “SOMOS MÉXICO” - “We Are Mexico” - a powerful message of unity and national pride. Modern touches such as bold shoulder striping and advanced adidas cooling technology also feature, ensuring performance and identity coexist seamlessly.

    The home kit is already available for purchase. The authentic version is priced at around €135, while the replica shirt sells for approximately €90 via major retailers, with similar pricing in the UK of £120 for the authentic and £85 for the replica.

    Shop Mexico World Cup kits at adidas

  • Mexico Away Kit

    Although yet to be officially released, leaks point to a white away jersey featuring green and red detailing drawn from the Mexican flag. Subtle Mesoamerican-style geometric patterns are rumoured to appear throughout the design, continuing the cultural theme seen in the home kit. Early accessory releases, such as adidas caps, have hinted at the colour palette and aesthetic direction, suggesting a clean, modern look with strong heritage influence.

    The Mexico away kit is expected to be launched in March 2026, ahead of the team’s preparations for the tournament and likely alongside additional World Cup apparel.

    Shop Mexico World Cup kits at adidas