Mexico are delivering impressive results at the right time: Are they back to being CONCACAF's clear best team?

The word Mexico manager Javier Aguirre used was 'satisfied.' He wasn't happy. He wasn't elated. He wasn't down, either. Instead, it had been a pretty agreeable 10 days or so for the Mexican Men's National Team.

Maybe he should have been overjoyed. This was, perhaps, the best international break in recent memory for El Tri. Just three months ago, it was panic stations. Mexico might have won the Gold Cup last summer, but a poor end to the year had rather dampened spirits. Throw in the fact that this team is dealing with a glut of injuries, and friendlies against Belgium and Portugal looked pretty frightening.

Instead, Mexico matched both sides. In fact, they might just have been a little bit better. The results - two pretty forgettable draws - don't look great. But the caliber of performance can only inspire confidence. Yes, it's easy to criticize. Yet the fact remains that three months away from a World Cup, Mexico look in pretty good form.

GOAL breaks down the major takeaways from El Tri's friendlies against Portugal and Belgium...