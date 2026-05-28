'I'd love to stay' - Memphis Depay makes clear statement on Corinthians future as ex-Man Utd forward awaits new contract with Brazilian side

As negotiations continue behind the scenes, Depay has challenged the club to show the same level of ambition that he holds. Netherlands' all-time leading scorer is looking for more than just a financial agreement; he wants to see a structural commitment to winning titles for the supporters.

"I think I said in my first press conference that I came here with a purpose, but after two years, so many things happened that my purpose also changed." Depay added. "But my feeling is still here, at Corinthians. So let's see. I'm going to the World Cup. And, in the end, it's a combination between me and the club, which also needs to show its ambition. What is the ambition for us, for the club, for the fans? Corinthians is a huge club. And it deserves, I say again, it deserves more titles. It deserves more organization. It deserves many good things. And the fans are some of the people who deserve it most."