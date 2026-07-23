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Memphis Depay in contract limbo despite desire to stay at Corinthians as huge debt delays agreement
Financial impasses hinder Memphis' renewal
Depay's situation at Corinthians has reached a critical point in negotiations that threatens his continuity in Brazilian football. According to detailed information from UOL, the player has signaled positively towards renewal, but his stay depends exclusively on an agreement regarding a debt of €6 million that the club owes the striker.
Journalist Samir Carvalho reported that the club's intention is to spread the debt payments over the two-year contract, preferably in 26 manageable instalments. Depay, however, does not agree with those terms, resulting in an ultimatum from the club's president who is insisting they come to one deal instead of two.
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The striker's direct role in the negotiations
Faced with stalled talks between his representatives and the Corinthians leadership, Depay himself decided to intervene personally to try and salvage the deal. With his contract only a week away from expiring, the player sought direct contact with president Osmar Stabile.
Reporter Fabio Lazaro detailed that Depay's entourage are "playing hardball", so the athlete "has taken control of the situation" and ignore offers from other clubs until they have found a resolution with Corinthians.
Legal risks and disagreements at Parque Sao Jorge
The resistance of Depay' staff to spreading the debt across the new salary is linked to a legal precaution. If the value is not incorporated into the new contract and the instalments are not paid, the club would risk having to pay the debt in full if the case goes to court.
Carvalho explained: "In short, what's holding Memphis back from renewing with Corinthians or renewing today is the debt. If Memphis decides to spread the debt over the contract, Memphis will renew with Corinthians. Now, if they stand firm and say they won't spread the debt, and the president on the other side also stands firm, it's over."
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Uncertainty behind the scenes at the club
Although the talks have shown a slight sign of "unlocking" after Depay's direct involvement, the internal scenario at Corinthians is still not one of total optimism. Depay has not yet returned to Brazil, as he is on holiday after representing the Netherlands at the 2026 World Cup.
Lazaro emphasized that a final resolution still seems distant, despite the urgency of the schedule, adding "The situation isn't closed, obviously, but it's no longer stalled, it's unlocked a bit, but it's still not on track to be resolved overnight."
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