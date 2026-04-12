McTominay goal bails Napoli out at Parma as ex-Man Utd star refuses to give up on Serie A crown

Antonio Conte’s side arrived at the Stadio Ennio Tardini riding a five-game winning streak, but they were shocked almost immediately after the first whistle.

It took just 33 seconds for the hosts to take the lead, as Gabriel Strefezza latched onto a flick-on from Nesta Elphege and fired a clinical effort past Vanja Milinkovic-Savic via the far post.

The early goal emboldened Parma, whose physical approach - led by the imposing Elphege - caused significant problems for the Napoli backline.