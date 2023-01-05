Monaco most expensive player sales - How ASM made over €1.3 billion in outgoing transfers

Monaco are rightly regarded as one of the best clubs in the world at developing players, as the quality of their outgoings since 2000 underlines

Monaco boast one of the most productive talent factories in football.

The likes of Kylian Mbappe, Benoit Badiashile, Laywin Kurzawa have come out of the Ligue 1 club's famed youth academy.

However, they have also gained a well-deserved reputation for spotting potential superstars and resurrecting the careers of top talents who have fallen on hard times.

The likes of James Rodriguez, Youri Tielemans, Bernardo Silva, Fabinho, Thomas Lemar secured big-money moves after honing or showcasing their skills at the Stade Louis II.

Indeed, Aurelien Tchouameni, who joined Real Madrid for €80 million (£85m/$107m) this summer, is just the latest player to leave Monaco for a massive fee...

Monaco biggest transfer sales by season

Season Biggest sale Fee Total sales 2022-23 Aurelien Tchouameni €80m €157m 2021-22 Benjamin Henrichs €15m €34.75m 2020-21 Kevin N'Doram €4.5m €13.5m 2019-20 Youri Tielemans €45m €83.75m 2018-19 Kylian Mbappe €180m €367.25m 2017-18 Benjamin Mendy €57.5m €199.5m 2016-17 Ivan Cavaleiro €8m €18.5m 2015-16 Anthony Martial €60m €175.4m 2014-15 James Rodriguez €75m €89.1m 2013-14 Ibrahima Toure €3.75m €5.6m 2012-13 Vladimir Koman €2m €3.5m 2011-12 Chu-young Park €6.5m €23m 2010-11 Nene €5m €14.1m 2009-10 Djamel Bakar €2.5m €6.1m 2008-09 Jeremy Menez €12m €22.7m 2007-08 Yaya Toure €9m €21.8m 2006-07 Javier Chevanton €8.9m €24.6m 2005-06 Emmanuel Adebayor €10m €21.5m 2004-05 Jerome Rothen €10m €18.5m 2003-04 Rafael Marquez €5.25m €5.25m 2002-03 Christian Panucci €9.8m €10.1m 2001-02 Philippe Christanval €17m €38.9m 2000-01 David Trezeguet €23.2m €50.5m Total €1.3b (Approx)

Monaco top 10 most expensive sales