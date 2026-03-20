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Max Dowman still in with a 'chance' of World Cup spot after Arsenal heroics, says Thomas Tuchel
Young Gunner still in the mix
Tuchel has left the door open for Dowman to to get into England’s World Cup squad. The Arsenal starlet was a notable absentee from the selection to face Uruguay and Japan, as the German head coach opted for a cautious approach with the midfielder's development.
The 16-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise in north London, making headlines last week with his first senior goal to become the youngest ever Premier League scorer. While he will remain with his club during the upcoming international break, Tuchel insists that the youngster's lack of experience will not necessarily bar him from a trip to North America this summer.
- AFP
Caution in developing young players
Tuchel explained his desire to protect the youngster from the intense media circus, he said: "He put himself in the spotlight with this amazing goal against Everton. I think he is at the moment, obviously a fantastic talent and an outstanding talent. At this age, there cannot be a doubt about it.
"Everyone who tells me about Max, praises him and is full of compliments. The reality is at the moment he competes for minutes. He is not a regular starter for Arsenal. I think he is in a fantastic environment, the best possible: in a competitive club, a stable club, a club where teamwork is the number one rule. This is how they play, how they function. He learns from the very best environment."
The perfect environment for growth
Tuchel believes that the Emirates Stadium is the ideal place for Dowman to hone his craft without being rushed into the international spotlight too soon. The England boss noted that while the talent is undeniable, there is a level of pragmatism required when dealing with such a young athlete who is still fighting for consistent starting minutes.
"With these young guys, of course we know all these players. We see them as you do as well. At the moment I think he is in a good place to fight for his minutes at Arsenal. We always have the chance to call him maybe up for the World Cup," he added.
"The thing with young players to keep the momentum maybe going, keep their excitement. They have a level of fearlessness with them. There is no need to call him up now and increase the pressure and increase all the noise that comes with it but we have all options."
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What comes next?
England will play two friendlies during this international break. They will face Uruguay on March 27, followed by a clash with Japan three days later. Meanwhile, Dowman will be looking to get some playing time when the Gunners face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.
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