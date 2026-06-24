'Why not us?' - Inside Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT World Cup dream, the American lessons driving his belief and the legacy he wants to build

IRVINE, Calif. -- Mauricio Pochettino's office is located on the lower floors of the U.S. Men's National Team's World Cup hotel. The first thing you notice about it is the view. A quick glance onto the balcony and beyond offers a breathtaking perspective of the Pacific Ocean. It's a sight that, even a few weeks into this whole thing, still amazes the manager who is calling that office home.

"Twenty-four hours, you see people there doing their surfing," Pochettino says as he stares out into the sun just starting to set over the ocean. "It's a little bit boring, no? They're waiting for the perfect wave, and it never arrives."

That reflection there offers a glimpse into the mindset of the USMNT head coach, a man who isn't content to simply sit, wait, and hope for that perfect wave. More glimpses into Pochettino's psychology are scribbled all over the wall behind him. Each one in his own handwriting, he says, and no one else's. There are quotes, mantras, tributes, and reflections. Above them all, though, sit six giant letters.

Why not?

Those two words, Pochettino tells the group of reporters gathered in his office, are at the center of everything. They're the reason he took this job, and the reason he was able to navigate the moments where it got hardest. They're the words that he tells himself daily. He says them often to his players, too. In fact, he remembers the first time he said it and the spontaneity of it all. Perhaps that's why they matter so much: because they came at a moment in time when he and his players needed to hear them.

That moment came back in November, and it came in what was a seemingly routine team meeting. The USMNT entered that room expecting to hear a team talk; they left with an ideal.

"I never prepare for the meetings," Pochettino says. "Of course, I prepare in my mental way, but in the end, it's more intuition, feelings, or emotion. In this moment, I said, 'Come on guys! You are listening to me, and we need to believe. Why not us? What? Why not? We can beat these guys that are right there, even when no one believes.'

"It's because it's true. It's true."

Pochettino, at his core, does believe that. So, too, do the players. They've spent all summer saying it. They've spent all summer wondering aloud about their place at this home World Cup. They've spent their summer, to put it bluntly, asking "why not?"

Through their first two World Cup performances, they've lived by those words. A 4-1 win over Paraguay opened proceedings, and then a 2-0 win over Australia followed. Now, the questions aren't just being asked inside the USMNT's meeting room; they're being asked by onlookers all over the world. Why can't this team win at this World Cup? And, man, what would happen if they did?

Ultimately, only one team can lift that trophy. The odds say it won't be the USMNT. But it could be, and people are starting to believe that fact. In some ways, that means that Pochettino has already done his job, the one he set out to do less than two years ago. He arrived on American soil and found a country that needed something to believe in. That country might just have found what they were looking for in a coach and a team that is now looking to create their own perfect wave.

"It's being part of something that can create a legacy," he says. "For me, that is the most important legacy: the connection between the national team and the fans. That is, for me, the legacy. It's not to win the World Cup, and of course, we do want to win, but that is the legacy that we need."

The construction of Pochettino's legacy will happen over the next few weeks, and with a spot in the knockout rounds already secure, there's much writing left to do. So far, though, everything is just about going to plan. It didn't always feel that way, and the quotes written behind Pochettino's desk reflect that. They're not all relentlessly positive or optimistic; some are there as reminders for the coach, his players, and anyone with a reason to reflect on how this all came together.