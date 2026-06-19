'Dream without limits' - Mauricio Pochettino reveals USMNT's World Cup mindset after Paraguay rout

The USMNT's emphatic 4-1 victory over Paraguay offered more than three points. For Mauricio Pochettino, it provided evidence that his ideas are beginning to take hold.

"The Paraguay game showed that the talent exists," Pochettino told The Athletic in an extensive interview. "When resources are distributed and the balance of power is leveled out, we are a very strong force."

The manager repeatedly credited the players for the performance, insisting the coaching staff's role was simply to guide the group.



