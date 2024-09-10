Matthijs de Ligt endures nightmare evening as Deniz Undav shines for Germany in Nations League draw with Netherlands

GOAL/GettyRitabrata BanerjeeMatthijs de Ligt endures nightmare evening as Deniz Undav shines for Germany in Nations League draw with NetherlandsGermanyNetherlandsNetherlands vs GermanyUEFA Nations League ADeniz Undav contributed with a goal and an assist as Germany played out an exciting 2-2 draw with the Netherlands.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowDe Ligt's mistake led to Germany's equaliserUndav contributed with goal and assistGermany and Netherlands play out 2-2 drawArticle continues below